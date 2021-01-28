Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $360.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.12. 416,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $792.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

