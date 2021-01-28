F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $200.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

FFIV opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $211.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after buying an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

