EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up to $9.81

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $12.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 1,002 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the period.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

