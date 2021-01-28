Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,099,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,936 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $86,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

