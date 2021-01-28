Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.03 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.17 EPS.
Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 1,806,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $922.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
