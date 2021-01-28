Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.03 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.17 EPS.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 1,806,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $922.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

