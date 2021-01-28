Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.7 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 81,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

