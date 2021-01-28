Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce sales of $163.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the lowest is $161.40 million. Exterran reported sales of $272.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $714.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.90 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Exterran by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Exterran by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

EXTN stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

