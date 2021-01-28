Express Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 29,601 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,363% compared to the average volume of 2,024 put options.

NYSE EXPR opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $620.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

