Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($5.09) Per Share

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Express in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.58). Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Express stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Express has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Express by 76.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

