Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0339 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $637,609.93 and $12,957.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,375.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.71 or 0.04053040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.00398525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.45 or 0.01208835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00511237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 218.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00404150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00259616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00023139 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

