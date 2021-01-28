EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Reaches $144,926.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $144,926.00 and $63,152.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00073136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00898684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.77 or 0.04423876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017921 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

