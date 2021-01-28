Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 651 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Snap by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Snap by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

