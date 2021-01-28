Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $54,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Entegris by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

