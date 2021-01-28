Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,678,357.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,701 shares of company stock worth $69,961,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $296.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -139.14 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $369.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

