Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 206.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

