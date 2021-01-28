Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 157 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $31,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.