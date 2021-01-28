Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$39.50

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.94.

Get Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) alerts:

EIF opened at C$36.51 on Monday. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.43%.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.