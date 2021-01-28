Exane Derivatives Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.