Exane Derivatives Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Danaher by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $222.20 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.