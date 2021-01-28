Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,561 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $712,235,000 after purchasing an additional 266,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

