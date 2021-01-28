Exane Derivatives Sells 685 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.9% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PayPal were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $229.94 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

