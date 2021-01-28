Exane Derivatives Sells 209 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

RingCentral stock opened at $358.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

