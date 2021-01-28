Exane Derivatives Sells 16,729 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

