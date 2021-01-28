Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 52,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after buying an additional 658,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QIAGEN by 905.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $24,767,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2,750.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 358,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.