Exane Derivatives Increases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 121.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NIO were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 180.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 53.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 2,024.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NIO stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

