Exane Derivatives Buys 4,147 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ opened at $34.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

