Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 23,273 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $1,979,000.

XPEV opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

