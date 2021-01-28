Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.43. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

