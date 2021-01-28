Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 1,158,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,054,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

