EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for EVO Payments in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVOP. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of EVOP opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,696 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

