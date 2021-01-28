Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ERRFY stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

