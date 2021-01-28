Esports Entertainment Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,394 call options on the company. This is an increase of 381% compared to the typical daily volume of 498 call options.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $101.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

