Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

