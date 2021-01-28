Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $339.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.76.

EQBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

