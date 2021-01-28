Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($12.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($12.71). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at ($11.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.21) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,306 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 600,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

