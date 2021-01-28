Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

PII opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

