Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.