Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.83.

TSE CNR opened at C$129.82 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The company has a market cap of C$92.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,398,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,971,319,721.43. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,218,683.80. Insiders sold a total of 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.