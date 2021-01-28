Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.