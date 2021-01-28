Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $16.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.77 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $444,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

