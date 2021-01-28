Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for County Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

