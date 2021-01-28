Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $$86.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

