Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,325 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises about 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 201,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

