Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.77. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equifax.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Equifax by 545.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

