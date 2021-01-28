Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Insider Matthew Ros Sells 2,872 Shares

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EPZM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 932,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $108,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

