EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,321 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.53.

EPAM stock opened at $339.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $369.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

