Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $23.11. 1,278,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,685,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.