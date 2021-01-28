Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) fell 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.83. 1,362,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,519,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Enveric Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 58.42%.

About Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Jay Pharma Inc develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

