Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $1.15. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 782,170 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC set a C$1.40 price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.86.

The company has a market cap of C$175.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3225961 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

About Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

