Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Down 7.6%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.95. 788,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,613,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

